Hoylecohen LLC Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $1,427,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 45,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 61.4% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $12,882,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.