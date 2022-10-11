J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

