Hoylecohen LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varenne Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Varenne Capital Partners now owns 52,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.56 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

