Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 695 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

