Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after buying an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

