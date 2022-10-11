StoneX Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BA opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.69.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.