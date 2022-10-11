Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 575,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,786 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 29.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 180,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 41,517 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 40.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 48,862 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $4,242,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 45.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.1 %

SLB opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

