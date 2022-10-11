Sante Capital Fund LP Purchases New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. PepsiCo comprises 6.4% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $161.82 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.