Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.