Alphastar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $742,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 16.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $218,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

EMR opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.