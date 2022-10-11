Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $246.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.