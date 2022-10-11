V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $137.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.52.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.94.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

