LVZ Inc. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LVZ Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.48.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.