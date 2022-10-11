Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.48 and its 200-day moving average is $405.48.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

