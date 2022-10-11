Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,395 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.4 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average is $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

