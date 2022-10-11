Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 14.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $253,657,000 after acquiring an additional 65,561 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.04. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.69.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

