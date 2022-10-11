StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $349,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

