Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 604 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 400,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $82.20 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

