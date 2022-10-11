Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $646,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.