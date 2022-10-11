Advocate Group LLC Buys New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

NYSE AFL opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.15. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

