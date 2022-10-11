Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 139,217 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139,217 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $131.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.26. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

