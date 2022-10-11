Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

