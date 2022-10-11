Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 135,621 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,621 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

