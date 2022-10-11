Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,003 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.64.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.