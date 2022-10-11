iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $689,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.