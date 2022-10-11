Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys 7,107 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.73.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

