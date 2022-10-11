J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,844 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

COP opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

