Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

WFC opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

