StoneX Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 171.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

PPG Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

