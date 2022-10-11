Hoylecohen LLC Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

