ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

