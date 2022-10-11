J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 574 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

