StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $391,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.73.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

