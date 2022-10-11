J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,495 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.73.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

