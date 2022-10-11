Curated Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.4% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 419,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,355,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 237,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Pfizer by 31.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 878,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,045,000 after purchasing an additional 208,212 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pfizer by 34.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 907,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 230,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 190,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

PFE opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

