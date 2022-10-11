Heron Bay Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heron Bay Capital Management lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 419,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,355,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 237,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 878,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after acquiring an additional 208,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 907,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 230,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

PFE stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $234.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

