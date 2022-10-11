Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

