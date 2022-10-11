Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $507,115,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,714,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

