V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $535,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in International Paper by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in International Paper by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,587,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $56.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

