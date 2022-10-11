V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 46,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 130,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.