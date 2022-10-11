V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IEFA stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

