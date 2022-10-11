General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Raised by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 22,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.57.

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GE opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.