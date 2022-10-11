Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 326,773 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,773 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $67,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

NYSE MRK opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

