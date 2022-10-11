Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

American Express Stock Down 1.1 %

American Express stock opened at $137.51 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.52. The company has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.