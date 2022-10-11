Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

