The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.