Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Echo45 Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 174,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after buying an additional 99,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 479,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PG opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day moving average is $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.