American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $137.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.94.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

