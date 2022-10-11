StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $462,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $228.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

