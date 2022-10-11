Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,364 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

MDLZ stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

